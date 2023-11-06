Raise Hell
Raise Hell effects are mostly energizing.
Raise Hell, also known as Raise Hell Praise Dank and Citrus Surge, is a hybrid weed strain made from an unknown genetic cross. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Raise Hell is known for its potent THC content, measuring around 23%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders and released as a vape cartridge by TANK, Raise Hell features myrcene and limonene as the dominant terpene; it features flavors of citrus and berry. The average price of Raise Hell typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. We are still learning about Raise Hell's effects and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Raise Hell, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Raise Hell strain effects
Raise Hell strain flavors
Raise Hell strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
