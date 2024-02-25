Rapture reviews
Rapture strain effects
Rapture strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
February 25, 2024
Before I start, I want to clarify that this was the THC-A version of this strain. Nugs were leafy, sticky, and had a lavender Earth smell with a very light diesel overtone. First puff tasted like fruit, diesel, and had a earthy undertone 2 seconds after the exhale. Effects came on like a strong Sativa. Energetic, focused and relaxed. 45 minutes in, I could feel the Indica portion start to take effect. I felt very relaxed. It helped me with stress, depression, and a little anxiety. Did not help much at all with pain. Peak effects only lasted about an hour. (I'm not sure if this was because it was THC-A or not).
December 4, 2023
This strain is an all around hybrid and fits wel with whatever you’re doing. I smoked a bow of this before I went to the gym and the effects take about 10-15 mins for the full high to kick in. It was great for the gym!!! I was focused and in my zone. After the gym I took another bowl and was ready to sleep. So it really is the best of both worlds!!