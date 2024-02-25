Before I start, I want to clarify that this was the THC-A version of this strain. Nugs were leafy, sticky, and had a lavender Earth smell with a very light diesel overtone. First puff tasted like fruit, diesel, and had a earthy undertone 2 seconds after the exhale. Effects came on like a strong Sativa. Energetic, focused and relaxed. 45 minutes in, I could feel the Indica portion start to take effect. I felt very relaxed. It helped me with stress, depression, and a little anxiety. Did not help much at all with pain. Peak effects only lasted about an hour. (I'm not sure if this was because it was THC-A or not).

