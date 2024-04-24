stock photo similar to Raspberry Beret
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Raspberry Beret
Raspberry Beret is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sangria and Raspberry Breath. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Raspberry Beret is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by 7 East Genetics, the average price of Raspberry Beret typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Raspberry Beret’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Raspberry Beret, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Raspberry BeretOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Raspberry Beret strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Raspberry Beret products near you
Similar to Raspberry Beret near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Read all reviews