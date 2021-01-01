Raspberry Parfait reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Raspberry Parfait.
Raspberry Parfait effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
8 people reported 32 effects
Creative
62% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
37% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
25% of people report feeling tingly
Talkative
25% of people report feeling talkative
Anxious
12% of people say it helps with anxious
Dizzy
12% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
12% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Headache
12% of people say it helps with headache
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Fatigue
12% of people say it helps with fatigue
