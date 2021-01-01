Loading…

Raspberry Parfait

Hybrid
Picture of Raspberry Parfait
stock photo similar to raspberry parfait
THC 17%CBG 1%Terpinolene
calmingenergizing
not at allvery high
flavor & aroma
citrus
top effect
creative

Raspberry Parfait is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Raspberry Parfait - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Raspberry Parfait effects

Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
Creative
62% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
37% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
12% of people say it helps with anxious
Dizzy
12% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
12% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Fatigue
12% of people say it helps with fatigue

Raspberry Parfait reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about flavors:
Citrus
25% of people taste the flavor citrus
Lime
12% of people taste the flavor lime
Woody
12% of people taste the flavor woody

Raspberry Parfait reviews8

Strain spotlight

