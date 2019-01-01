Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Crossing Amina Berry, Brian Berry, and Amnesia Haze brings the flavorful Raspberry Tart to life. With raspberry, vanilla, pine, and fuel flavors, Raspberry Tart has an uplifting high that’s geared toward daytime smokers looking to focus. Depending on the phenotype, buds range in appearance from light green to dark purple, with hairs ranging from orange to pink.