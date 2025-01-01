Ray's Choice
Ray's Choice
Ray's Choice potency is higher THC than average.
Ray’s Choice is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 80% sativa and 20% indica. Ray’s Choice is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Ray’s Choice typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Ray’s Choice’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ray’s Choice, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
