Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Rebel Tangie Kandy.
Reviews
1
brotherbong79
Member since 2018
Amazing for migraines !!
Nice clear headed high , happy and carefree ,you feel tingly and light , had this out a vape cart calli gold after a night of drinking and it cleared the cob webs right up and knocked out my migraine in minutes
This is medicine