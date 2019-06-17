ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Rebel Tangie Kandy

Rebel Tangie Kandy, bred by Rebel Spirit Cannabis, is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that crosses Tangie and Kandy Kush. This strain has a balanced 1:1 cannabinoid profile that reaches about 7% in both THC and CBD. Best suited for outdoor gardens and dry climates, Rebel Tangie Kandy expresses itself in purple and yellow hues as the season gets colder. Sweet and fruity in smell, this strain is known to develop sweet-scented buds that fill the nose with sugary citrus and sharp pine. Its effects tend to be light and motivational, lending a functional high conducive to creativity and productivity.

Avatar for brotherbong79
Member since 2018
Amazing for migraines !! Nice clear headed high , happy and carefree ,you feel tingly and light , had this out a vape cart calli gold after a night of drinking and it cleared the cob webs right up and knocked out my migraine in minutes This is medicine
Kandy Kush
Tangie
Rebel Tangie Kandy