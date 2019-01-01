Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Coming from Rare Dankness Seed Bank, Rectangle crosses the rare Triangle Kush with Afghani #1 IBL. Buds put out a big, classic OG smell and flavor that will coat your senses with a gassy pine scent that sticks around long after smoking. Novice consumers beware: Rectangle is a high potency strain that will knock you off your feet if you aren’t ready.