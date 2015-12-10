ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Red Dwarf

Red Dwarf

Red Dwarf is a rarer strain of cannabis that is an autoflowering plant. This trait comes from its cannabis ruderalis genetics, which is a third variety of the plant that’s usually not bred due to its lower THC content. The wonders of selective breeding from Buddha Seeds have resulted in seeds that grow to adulthood in an incredibly short six weeks. This strain’s squat, small plants are easy to grow in smaller spaces, making it a popular choice for growers who want something simple and fast. Indica-dominant, Red Dwarf will eventually make you sleepy, but not without some relaxed euphoria first.

Avatar for DMFF
Member since 2012
Really enjoyed this strain. Got a very long bud today and decided to smoke it. First off, this bud was nice and soft to the touch, not wet, but perfectly cure. So many trichomes it shone in the light of my friend's basement. Then there were these beautiful, Blood Orange hairs that covered the bud so...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappySleepyTalkative
Avatar for Leshuggah
Member since 2016
Planta pequeña, discreta para cultivadores con poco espacio, pero con un olor que atraerá a curiosos indeseados. No fiarse de su tolerancia a plagas, así que tener cuidado con la mal deseada botritis. ¿Olor? Uff! ¿Sabor? Dulce con toques terrosos ¿Colocón? Difícil de explicar, por una parte, al fum...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for SoulBrotha
Member since 2013
Good strain to enjoy music with your friends, laughin' on the couch while eatin' as many pizza slices as your stomach can afford
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungrySleepy
Avatar for Guru-Dealer
Member since 2012
Pretty Good, very similar to Bubba Kush; Darker Green with Red Hairs. Lasted about a solid hour give or take.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
SleepyTingly
Avatar for Sunshine007
Member since 2012
absolutely Amazing
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
