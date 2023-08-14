Red Hot Cookies reviews
j........5
August 14, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Super smooth and a great buzz! Covered in super long red hairs and trichomes. It had a very distinct smell and taste. Kind of fruity and gassy! I would definitely give it a try if you get the chance.
b........d
September 19, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
I can only assume this strain has not had the breakout noteriety as some of the other phenotypes. However, Red Hot Cookies delivers a smooth smoke, with a mild citrus and fuel forward aftertaste. The effects are perfect for an anytime of day smoking experience. For me, this one is primarily used during the day while completing chores.
w........6
October 18, 2024
Creative
Energetic
A very rich experience, the fruity flavor is very pronounced, the hit is strong and very cerebral, an excellent high, I highly recommend it, 5 stars.
s........6
November 21, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
I talked to the breeders at Sweet Seeds about this strain as it was growing and curing. Its genetic material comes from three northern Cali strains that Sweet Seeds got from Cali and bred together in Amsterdam. It’s lineage is (Humboldt Red Berry X Tangie) X Tropicana Cookies. In a world where I have very few favorites this Red Hot Cookie Monster loves this STICKY ICKY POTENT sweet strawberry blueberry mango diesel earth pepper pine sour terps with dick in the dirt, head in the clouds hybrid high for hours. Or to put it short, this herb is extremely sticky potent, sweet FRUITY sour gas. 9.5/10 overall. Only negative is the sugar leaves and dark green/red brown color to the flowers is different from the instagram photo cannabis that the young adults seem to gravitate towards these days.