I talked to the breeders at Sweet Seeds about this strain as it was growing and curing. Its genetic material comes from three northern Cali strains that Sweet Seeds got from Cali and bred together in Amsterdam. It’s lineage is (Humboldt Red Berry X Tangie) X Tropicana Cookies. In a world where I have very few favorites this Red Hot Cookie Monster loves this STICKY ICKY POTENT sweet strawberry blueberry mango diesel earth pepper pine sour terps with dick in the dirt, head in the clouds hybrid high for hours. Or to put it short, this herb is extremely sticky potent, sweet FRUITY sour gas. 9.5/10 overall. Only negative is the sugar leaves and dark green/red brown color to the flowers is different from the instagram photo cannabis that the young adults seem to gravitate towards these days.