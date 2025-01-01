Red Mimosa XL Auto is a hybrid, autoflowering weed strain bred by Sweet Seeds and made through layered breeding and stabilization of their Sweet Mimosa XL Auto x Red Strawberry Banana Auto. Red Mimosa XL Auto has a complex flavor profile of orange, nuts, and pepper. This strain offers a balanced experience, with both creative, uplifting effects and a soothing body buzz. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Red Mimosa XL Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.