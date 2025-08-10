Red Strawberry Banana Auto
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Red Strawberry Banana Auto potency is higher THC than average.
Red Strawberry Banana Auto is a hybrid strain bred by Sweet Seeds from a genetic cross of Strawberry Banana x their proprietary Red Poison. This fast-flowering strain produces lush, compact purple buds that can express red and pink pigments. Red Strawberry Banana produces a palate of aromas and flavors like a Jamba Juice smoothie with a twist—sweet and fruity with hints of nut and herbs. It offers both relaxation and some creative inspiration. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Red Strawberry Banana Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
