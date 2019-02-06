ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by Seach Medical Cannabis Group from Israel, Red Rhino is a sativa-dominant hybrid created by crossing Double Gum and Master Kush. Bright green in color, the buds are coated in glistening trichomes, producing sweet, fruity aromas followed by berry flavors. Consumers of Red Rhino seek its anti-inflammatory qualities, as well as its relieving high.

smooth strain taste. makes u hungry but you will be satisfied by only one meal. the right kind of high.
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHungryUplifted
Master Kush
Red Rhino
Super Silver Bullet
