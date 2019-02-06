Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Bred by Seach Medical Cannabis Group from Israel, Red Rhino is a sativa-dominant hybrid created by crossing Double Gum and Master Kush. Bright green in color, the buds are coated in glistening trichomes, producing sweet, fruity aromas followed by berry flavors. Consumers of Red Rhino seek its anti-inflammatory qualities, as well as its relieving high.