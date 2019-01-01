Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bred by Seach Medical Cannabis Group, Super Silver Bullet is a hybrid cross of their Red Rhino with Kotem Tamim. Buds are big and enticing with a light green color and dark orange hairs, producing fruity flavors.