ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Super Silver Bullet
  • Leafly flower of Super Silver Bullet

Hybrid

Super Silver Bullet

Super Silver Bullet

Bred by Seach Medical Cannabis Group, Super Silver Bullet is a hybrid cross of their Red Rhino with Kotem Tamim. Buds are big and enticing with a light green color and dark orange hairs, producing fruity flavors. 

Reviews

1

No reviews yet.
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Red Rhino
parent
Strain
Super Silver Bullet