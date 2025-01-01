stock photo similar to Red Rocket
Red Rocket is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Red Rocket is 24.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannabist, the average price of Red Rocket typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Red Rocket’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Red Rocket, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
