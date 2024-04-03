stock photo similar to Red Rose
Red Rose
Red Rose is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Citradelic Sunset and Bottle Wash. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Red Rose is known to have an average THC content of around 17%, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by GreenDot Labs, Red Rose features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Red Rose typically ranges from $8-$12 per gram. We are still learning about Red Rose’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Red Rose, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Red Rose strain effects
Red Rose strain reviews3
t........3
April 3, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
v........k
October 17, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
w........r
January 23, 2025
Euphoric
Happy