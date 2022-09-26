Red Velvet reviews
Red Velvet strain effects
Red Velvet strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Stress
Red Velvet reviews
B........4
September 26, 2022
Aroused
Focused
Happy
I purchased an eighth of medical Red Velvet cannabis from Cookies and wow oh wow. This strain was perfect after a long hard day of work. The buds are very dense and frosty. They are mainly light green with bits of dark green and purple as well as orange hairs throughout. The notes this strain brings are floral as well as a bit gassy or diesel. The flavors were flowery and rose with a bit of lavender. After smoking a bowl of Red Velvet, I was left feeling happy, tingly, and energetic and like I was floating on top of clouds. It also left me feeling a bit aroused and very focused. I believe this strain would work well for patients with anxiety, ADD, or some form of pain. I will definitely be going back to my local dispensary for some more Red Velvet.
C........a
May 15, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
I haven't done a review in ages and my roster has changed to 2.0 The Packaging: Got this from Dreamz The label states the line "please consume responsibly" It notes the dangers of the smoke and how old you must be to consume it. While it came in a black colored pop top container from a new recreational store since NM is now legal. It really doesn't have the name of the strain on the label. I am glad I was there to chat up the bud tender and memorize the name percent and where it came from. I would like to see more info of the strain, warning and a better child proof container I am not a parent, but it needs to be better. 2/5. The Bud Structure & Trim: Its a pretty bulky nug looks sugar coated lightly not dank looking, kind of lumpy n bumpy and round top, its pretty tight not whispy at all. The Vape: I use a turkey bag that i custom make with masking tape because when i need my medicine I usually do about 500-600 vape hits its micro dosing I swear it out does dabs. Its pretty light doesn't stay and linger like some kush's. The Taste: It's fruity in the beginning and during the middle gets a little chemical and at the end spicy definitely bring a slight sugar drink. The Effects: I am mellow focused and a little sleepy definitely however I am focused this strain for sure really mellows me out. The treatment. I would suggest those that like a calm attitude but can stay on topic. I am writing this medicated right now its a heavy hitter for such a floral smelling cannabis. The Review: It's a medium to heavy strain its mellow smell will fool you and hit you like a brick from dewy's purse in Malcolm in the middle. It comes in waves so there will be a period of times to move. Cons: Dry mouth, Pressure behind the eyes like they are a bit squeezed. Some dizzying. I would rate this 3 out of 5. What I would like to see, is this strain to be better cured and to flush it before it's ready to go, a lot of newbie growers don't flush their plants before harvest at least a few weeks out too. I can taste some of the chemical fertilizer they used which is the chemical taste in the middle. Proper cure and better techniques don't carry anything bad at all in the taste. Over all this bud if you can get it right is a nice mellow one for sure reminds me of a lighter version of g13xhaze. I would also like to see more child proof containers because this container can be easily opened.
p........7
October 18, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Knocked off my rocker with half a joint. Cookies NJ does NOT mess around with this one. Great creamy smoke. 27% THC on this round. Great head high with a body high catching up right after it. This is some strong medicine. Highly recommend for anxiety, insomnia, overall blues. It’s pure 🔥🔥🔥
l........e
February 28, 2023
Creative
I was recommended this strain at a medical marijuana clinic in Nevada. It was extracted into a cart and the taste was so so good. Reminded me of red velvet but also rose. Gal helping us had said that it was appetite suppressing and I had just been talking to my husband about not being able to remember the appetite suppressing terpene. Definitely haven’t felt like munchies while using it at all. Which I sometimes prefer because that can be a “side effect” that while helpful for so many cancer patients, sick people, anorexia nerviosa, and I could go on. It is cool to know this can help people to LOSE weight too. People don’t often think that about cannabis. Anyway it is a minority.. to find appetite suppressing strains, not the majority. Keep that in mind.
R........r
April 1, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
I absolutely love this strain. It has a wonderful taste and mild aroma. The draw is smooth and very easy on the lungs. The high is divided evenly between the head and the body. It works quickly while continuing to creep to its peak within the first thirty minutes. The effects include a pleasant euphoria with a full body relaxation effect. A mild tingley sensation may be felt in the extremities Depending upon your tolerance level, you can enjoy this anytime of the day or night. Red Velvet got its name honest. With beautiful red hairs and a velvety finish, you'll be extremely pleased with this gem. 😀
t........1
March 9, 2024
Creative
Focused
Giggly
Happy
love this bud for so many reasons. this makes me feel motivated and ready to take on my day in a relaxed way. this is definitely something you can smoke before going to work, before making art, going for a hike, etc. and just enjoying everything about it. for me, this is my "happy strain" and i think anyone who struggles with anxiety, depression or adhd will really benefit from & enjoy this strain.
z........y
April 5, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Red velvet is amazing, smells wonderful, smokes great, tastes delicious, effects were almost spot on within 2-5 minutes of smoking. I smoked a joint you don’t need to over do it .5 is perfect even for the hardcore iron lungs! Cool, calm and relaxed I slept great and didn’t wake up with that “weed hangover”. Normally caused by the (street trees). Grab as much you’ll never regret it!
w........x
September 23, 2022
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
Nice strain! A little different from what I’d normally expect from a balanced hybrid, but definitely not unpleasant. Very tingly body high, and the head high is pretty relaxed and uplifting - great for a chill stroll or staying in on a lazy Sunday