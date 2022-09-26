I haven't done a review in ages and my roster has changed to 2.0 The Packaging: Got this from Dreamz The label states the line "please consume responsibly" It notes the dangers of the smoke and how old you must be to consume it. While it came in a black colored pop top container from a new recreational store since NM is now legal. It really doesn't have the name of the strain on the label. I am glad I was there to chat up the bud tender and memorize the name percent and where it came from. I would like to see more info of the strain, warning and a better child proof container I am not a parent, but it needs to be better. 2/5. The Bud Structure & Trim: Its a pretty bulky nug looks sugar coated lightly not dank looking, kind of lumpy n bumpy and round top, its pretty tight not whispy at all. The Vape: I use a turkey bag that i custom make with masking tape because when i need my medicine I usually do about 500-600 vape hits its micro dosing I swear it out does dabs. Its pretty light doesn't stay and linger like some kush's. The Taste: It's fruity in the beginning and during the middle gets a little chemical and at the end spicy definitely bring a slight sugar drink. The Effects: I am mellow focused and a little sleepy definitely however I am focused this strain for sure really mellows me out. The treatment. I would suggest those that like a calm attitude but can stay on topic. I am writing this medicated right now its a heavy hitter for such a floral smelling cannabis. The Review: It's a medium to heavy strain its mellow smell will fool you and hit you like a brick from dewy's purse in Malcolm in the middle. It comes in waves so there will be a period of times to move. Cons: Dry mouth, Pressure behind the eyes like they are a bit squeezed. Some dizzying. I would rate this 3 out of 5. What I would like to see, is this strain to be better cured and to flush it before it's ready to go, a lot of newbie growers don't flush their plants before harvest at least a few weeks out too. I can taste some of the chemical fertilizer they used which is the chemical taste in the middle. Proper cure and better techniques don't carry anything bad at all in the taste. Over all this bud if you can get it right is a nice mellow one for sure reminds me of a lighter version of g13xhaze. I would also like to see more child proof containers because this container can be easily opened.