I love this particular strain for it's Sativa effects and the price is usually low, it's like 18.5% THC it's affordable when you're on a budget. I particularly need a "Good Morning Toke" and this has been perfect! I don't feel any paranoia or weird head vibes that can stunt daily activities. I smoke a preroll in morning and I'm off! I get stuff done, feel good about the day and provides enormous relief for chronic nausea. And it's also just as effective at bedtime when I'm all in for the night. It relaxes my muscles and mind! I vape hybrids during day (usually Indica or half and half). That's for anxiety but I still enjoy my toke-time and there's nothing negative I can think of with this strain except it's not the loveliest bud, it's meh and dry. One last thing: for barely users, it might be too much for functional days, use cautiously when you have serious obligations. I normally smoke strains that are 20%thc and higher and tolerance through the roof. It takes about .75 gram preroll as opposed to other strains with 28% thc. It's a perfectly good time for the price, especially since my dispensary raised their prices, again. Red Wedding is similar to Jack Frost strain, in my opinion. I'd love to hear more about this green so SPEAK UP if you tried. I got Red Wedding II, btw but looks about same as the first bloody time,lol

