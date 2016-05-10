We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 66%
Happy 39%
Focused 28%
Uplifted 27%
Sleepy 24%
Pain 44%
Stress 36%
Anxiety 34%
Inflammation 23%
Headaches 21%
Dry mouth 10%
Anxious 4%
Dry eyes 3%
Headache 3%
Dizzy 1%
Reviews
122
papita
Member since 2017
Bought this strain from fields of hemp. Used it in my firefly 2 + I recommend dry herb vaporizer. The effects are fast and great. Instant soothing all over body anxiety pretty much gone. Love this strain
This strain has been amazing for anxiety, Im especially impressed that it helped my anxiety associated with PMS because I've never found another thing that can get rid of that. I'd describe the feeling I get as a very light head buzz, not high, and it uplifts my mood while relaxing my mind so Im not...
I have been looking for a strain that I can take during the day for anxiety and pain. I tried Sativas because they were supposed to not induce the sedative effects like indicas. Well, even Sativas like Blue Dream, Stawberry cough and Green Crask would make me super sleepy and stupid.
This strain is...
I’ve tried several different medical CBD strains and Remedy is the ONLY one that works for me. Helps with my anxiety, stomach issues, and inflammation. I feel this strain every time. I take it every morning, 10 mg tincture, it has improved my life on every level. I highly recommend Remedy!
Great product! As someone with generalized anxiety and insomnia, I am so glad that I have found this strain of cannabis. I used to love smoking pot, particularly the relaxation and getting the giggles from smoking pot, but after years of trying to smoke and getting paranoid and just having a terribl...
I have chronic shoulder pain, I was taking 800-1000mg of NSAD daily and using vodka at night to control my pain, this was literally killing my stomach and liver. I started taking REM and I no longer take anything else for pain, .5 ml 3 times a day takes care of my pain. Doesn't affect my work becaus...