Remedy reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Remedy.

Effects

100 people reported 618 effects
Relaxed 66%
Happy 39%
Focused 28%
Uplifted 27%
Sleepy 24%
Pain 44%
Stress 36%
Anxiety 34%
Inflammation 23%
Headaches 21%
Dry mouth 10%
Anxious 4%
Dry eyes 3%
Headache 3%
Dizzy 1%

Reviews

122

Avatar for papita
Member since 2017
Bought this strain from fields of hemp. Used it in my firefly 2 + I recommend dry herb vaporizer. The effects are fast and great. Instant soothing all over body anxiety pretty much gone. Love this strain
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for GreenKitten
Member since 2020
This strain has been amazing for anxiety, Im especially impressed that it helped my anxiety associated with PMS because I've never found another thing that can get rid of that. I'd describe the feeling I get as a very light head buzz, not high, and it uplifts my mood while relaxing my mind so Im not...
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for msrider
Member since 2017
I have been looking for a strain that I can take during the day for anxiety and pain. I tried Sativas because they were supposed to not induce the sedative effects like indicas. Well, even Sativas like Blue Dream, Stawberry cough and Green Crask would make me super sleepy and stupid. This strain is...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for J250z
Member since 2019
Good
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappy
Photos

Avatar for msdirtchess
Member since 2018
I’ve tried several different medical CBD strains and Remedy is the ONLY one that works for me. Helps with my anxiety, stomach issues, and inflammation. I feel this strain every time. I take it every morning, 10 mg tincture, it has improved my life on every level. I highly recommend Remedy!
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for mschinasky
Member since 2019
Great product! As someone with generalized anxiety and insomnia, I am so glad that I have found this strain of cannabis. I used to love smoking pot, particularly the relaxation and getting the giggles from smoking pot, but after years of trying to smoke and getting paranoid and just having a terribl...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for BusinessmanFL
Member since 2019
I have chronic shoulder pain, I was taking 800-1000mg of NSAD daily and using vodka at night to control my pain, this was literally killing my stomach and liver. I started taking REM and I no longer take anything else for pain, .5 ml 3 times a day takes care of my pain. Doesn't affect my work becaus...
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for BuddhistHippy
Member since 2015
Perfect. It helps me so much with my anxiety and depression. I use it as a base for mixing other types of strains to get the perfect mix of thc and cbd.
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxed