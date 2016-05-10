ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.6 126 reviews

Remedy

Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Calming

Remedy
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

Remedy, a cross between Cannatonic and Afghan Skunk, is a high-CBD strain that induces little to no psychoactive effects. Yellow-tinted buds hide under a sheath of crystal trichomes and carry a lemon-pine scent. Upon inhaling the sweet, floral notes of Remedy, the consumer is lifted into a state of mellow relaxation that differs greatly from the jarring experience induced by high THC strains. Patients looking to medicate without the pronounced head and body effects may turn to Remedy to treat seizures, pain, autism, inflammation, and anxiety disorders. Growers hoping to cultivate this highly medicinal strain should allow a 6 to 8 week flowering time in indoor gardens.

100 people reported 618 effects
Relaxed 66%
Happy 39%
Focused 28%
Uplifted 27%
Sleepy 24%
Pain 44%
Stress 36%
Anxiety 34%
Inflammation 23%
Headaches 21%
Dry mouth 10%
Anxious 4%
Dry eyes 3%
Headache 3%
Dizzy 1%

Avatar for csmith7756
Member since 2016
I usually have high levels of anxiety with most high THC strains and have always been ultra sensitive to even low levels of THC. Even just one little hit of your typical strain sends my mind racing as I over analyze my life and stress myself out. This strain has changed the game! This version of R...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for TokeOneMore
Member since 2014
great pain relief without the head high! I suffer from severe joint/bone pain. I use cannabis every day to manage that pain. There are times when I need to be clear headed and this medicine is perfect for that! after a few hits, I can feel a tingling sensation that starts at the top of my head and m...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for jennifferj
Member since 2014
I have had huge problems with depersonalization and anxiety before but also a lot of issues with thc. remedy gives you the relief of vicodin without all of the heady crap. left me relaxed and focused and pain was virtually gone.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for deadlightbulb
Member since 2016
⚕️✌️ Remedy is a medically sound cross of the amazing Afghan Skunk and Cannatonic. What we are left with, ladies and gentlemen, is the byproduct of many years of believing in the power of marijuana. This is strain is just fantastic; true medicine. It smells quite citrusy with a clean earthy aroma be...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyTalkative
Avatar for ikarri
Member since 2016
It's perfect for me!! I can't take NSAIDs, don't want opioids, and Tylenol is a sad excuse for pain relief. This strain allows me to not feel high while getting immediate pain relief for intestinal pain similar to IBS. Also helps me with anxiety and allows me to "let go", and relax. It has helped ea...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
more reviews
write a review

Most popular in