Rene Mist reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Rene Mist.

Reviews

8

Avatar for numb3r9
Member since 2016
CBD Rene is a strain that has a nice floral and skunky smell. I found it very smooth, uplifting, arousing and relaxing. Great medicinal strain that takes the edge off a stressful day. Not much euphoria and no paranoia.
ArousedHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for tbcno9
Member since 2014
Rene Mist is the Tilray (a Canadian government licensed MM producer) re-brand of CBD Rene originally created by House of the Great Gardener here in BC. It's a cross between Rene and Cannatonic. The whole line of HoGG high CBD flowers are what I'd call 'true medical' strains and they're all excellen...
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for kmanthecaveman
Member since 2014
Not the best, or the worst. I would recommend for the novice.
HappyUplifted
Avatar for Aladrieth
Member since 2014
$8/g from Tilray My very first strain. Needed to have someone show me how to grind the weed and use the vapourizer. He said the stickiness of the buds was good, for whatever that's worth. The smoke from this strain has a light flavour, a mix of earthy and flowery that is not unpleasant. It's not t...
HappyHungryTalkativeTingly
Photos

User uploaded image of Rene Mist
Avatar for davidmiddlebrook
Member since 2014
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for davidmiddlebrook
Member since 2014
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for SmokeYouOut
Member since 2014
nice and smooth. looks awesome and smells great. but nothing special
Relaxed
Avatar for heyitsbren
Member since 2014
Just came in the mail today and I gave it a go after work. Rene Mist was a very friendly experience. I felt content and a little uplifted, with a very clear, mildly cerebral effect. I'd recommend this for the first-timer as it gives a warm feeling without a hint of paranoia. I'm partial to lower THC...
ArousedEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed