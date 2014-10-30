ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Rene Mist
Hybrid

3.3 8 reviews

Rene Mist

Rene Mist is a high-energy hybrid cross between Cannatonic and Rene. With an earthy and rose aroma, Rene Mist delivers an array of functional, focused effects preferred for daytime use. Patients treating pain, muscle spasms, headaches, and nausea may choose to medicate with this hybrid if mental clarity is a necessity.

Lineage

Rene
Cannatonic
