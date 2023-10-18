Ricky Bobby is as close as it gets to perfection. I recently acquired a batch from Pinchy's that tested 24.5% total THC - which is generally about where I like it - I personally prefer an all flower or fully blunted experience -- well, Ricky Bobby scores highly in the color, aroma, flavor, and ever critical, "but does it smoke?" categories. With high scores in all these areas you simply can't go wrong here. In conclusion I'd say, "Its like free hot coffee, and a perfect apple fritter... but you can smoke it too! Ricky Bobby chews Big Red and so should you!