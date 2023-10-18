Ricky Bobby OG reviews
j........y
October 18, 2023
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
This one is tasty. A bit sweet, super flowery, and a little earthy, with a very slight apple undertone. Very nice mix of both parent strains, I found this one to be very uplifting and more of an energetic type of high when taken in smaller doses, and when taken in larger doses, can be a bit more relaxing. This one got me going, took away my anxiousness, and then, when I was ready, put me down for a decent evening.
k........e
February 13, 2025
Creative
Focused
Happy
Ricky Bobby is as close as it gets to perfection. I recently acquired a batch from Pinchy's that tested 24.5% total THC - which is generally about where I like it - I personally prefer an all flower or fully blunted experience -- well, Ricky Bobby scores highly in the color, aroma, flavor, and ever critical, "but does it smoke?" categories. With high scores in all these areas you simply can't go wrong here. In conclusion I'd say, "Its like free hot coffee, and a perfect apple fritter... but you can smoke it too! Ricky Bobby chews Big Red and so should you!
z........9
October 15, 2024
Relaxed
super chill. taste is nice ☺️