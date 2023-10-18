Ricky Bobby OG
aka Ricky Bobby
Ricky Bobby OG is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between San Fernando Valley OG Kush and Blue Dream. This strain is a well-balanced hybrid, combining qualities from both its indica and sativa parent strains. Ricky Bobby OG is composed of approximately 50% sativa and 50% indica genetics, resulting in a versatile and enjoyable cannabis experience. Ricky Bobby OG brings together the relaxing effects of San Fernando Valley OG Kush with the uplifting and creative qualities of Blue Dream. With a THC content that typically ranges between 18% and 24%, this strain is suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers seeking a moderate to high level of potency. According to Leafly customers, the effects of Ricky Bobby OG include a combination of euphoria and relaxation. Users often report feeling a sense of calm and contentment, along with heightened creativity and sociability. This well-rounded high makes Ricky Bobby OG suitable for various activities and moods. Medical marijuana patients often choose Ricky Bobby OG to address symptoms associated with conditions such as stress, depression, and pain. The strain's mood-enhancing effects can help alleviate emotional distress, while its potential relaxation may provide relief from physical discomfort. Bred by an unknown breeder, Ricky Bobby OG features a flavor profile that may include earthy and citrusy notes from its OG Kush lineage, as well as the fruity and berry-like undertones of Blue Dream. This combination of flavors adds depth to the overall experience of consuming Ricky Bobby OG. The dominant terpene found in Ricky Bobby OG is likely to be myrcene, contributing to its potential relaxing effects and earthy aroma. The average price of Ricky Bobby OG can vary depending on location and dispensary, but it typically falls within the mid to higher price range. Ricky Bobby OG's balanced effects, unique flavor profile, and potential therapeutic benefits have established it as a notable hybrid strain in the cannabis community. If you've had the opportunity to consume Ricky Bobby OG, consider sharing your insights and experiences by leaving a strain review.
Ricky Bobby OG strain effects
