Ridgeline Throbber is a new cannabis strain from Ridgeline Farms in 2024. Ridgeline Throbber is a cross of Ridgeline LANTZ (a Runtz cross) and the smash hit Gush Mints. Ridgeline Throbber is similar to LANTZ, but with an even bigger size and yield, and a more muted mint nose.
