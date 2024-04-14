Riesling
Riesling
Rie
Hybrid
Energetic
Uplifted
Happy
Grape
Pine
Earthy
Riesling effects are mostly energizing.
Riesling strain reviews(3)
N........e
April 14, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
R........y
March 5, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly