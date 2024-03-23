Road Kill Skunk reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Road Kill Skunk.
Road Kill Skunk strain effects
Road Kill Skunk strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Road Kill Skunk reviews
a........6
March 23, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
This is a really really good strain I bought it on sale and I got this strain in the smalls nugs! Anyway to get down to it this is a killer strain and is very skunky earthy and it has a coffee smell! It is a strain that will knock you out and help you sleep it is very great for pain as well I recommend it to anybody! very gassy also! It has very greasy Greasy trichomes... All around it is nice very nice buzz and good for anxiety! Highly recommend this strain!
O........9
January 23, 2024
I have some RKS seeds if anyone wants to work on a breeding project with me
v........o
August 10, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
My all time favorite for now. The taste is out of this world. The smell is addictive. Earthy aromas and sweet enough that it's extremely pleasant. The exhale might leave a little of a peppery sensation, but it's so earthy and sour and buttery that your mouth will slowly be enslaved by it. And it will last for at least an hour in your mouth. The best tasting but I have ever had. The effects are very positive and it's a gem. This has never, ever, given me anxiety or paranoid feelings. Just a good relaxed high. Gets you thinking straight and positive. It doesn't really couch lock me that much either. It actually has a bit of a white widow brain high in a way. But all in a very zen and relaxed package. It is always a good high. It *is* more indica like, so you will get sleepy after a while, so I do recommend smoking it in the evening. Specially if you had a bad day. Amazing stuff and a must for people who are a bit tired of the fruity gummy tropical strains that have taken hold.
m........p
August 21, 2024
Euphoric
Hello, I am in search for RKS seeds. Anyone happen to know where I might buy some from?! I miss the skunk from the 1980/1990s!! The lack of skunk flavor and odor in today’s cannabis is disappointing. I loved it when a closed/sealed bag of RKS flower could make an entire house smell like it was sprayed by a skunk!
S........8
July 4, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
This is a strong flower and will put you to sleep. The smell is more of a GMO cookies but has a different taste. Definitely for veteran smokers.