Road Kill Skunk
aka RKS
Hybrid
Uplifted
Euphoric
Happy
Coffee
Diesel
Skunk
Road Kill Skunk effects are mostly calming.
Road Kill Skunk, aka RKS, is an indica-dominant cannabis strain bred by Canna Venture from a cross of Afghanica x Skunk #1. This is a resilient strain that grows into squat, greasy plants with hunter-green buds wet with calyxes. Sensitive noses beware—this strain lives up to its ammonia, skunky, rotten name. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Road Kill Skunk, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Road Kill Skunk strain effects
Road Kill Skunk strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Road Kill Skunk strain reviews(5)
a........6
March 23, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
O........9
January 23, 2024
v........o
August 10, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed