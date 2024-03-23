My all time favorite for now. The taste is out of this world. The smell is addictive. Earthy aromas and sweet enough that it's extremely pleasant. The exhale might leave a little of a peppery sensation, but it's so earthy and sour and buttery that your mouth will slowly be enslaved by it. And it will last for at least an hour in your mouth. The best tasting but I have ever had. The effects are very positive and it's a gem. This has never, ever, given me anxiety or paranoid feelings. Just a good relaxed high. Gets you thinking straight and positive. It doesn't really couch lock me that much either. It actually has a bit of a white widow brain high in a way. But all in a very zen and relaxed package. It is always a good high. It *is* more indica like, so you will get sleepy after a while, so I do recommend smoking it in the evening. Specially if you had a bad day. Amazing stuff and a must for people who are a bit tired of the fruity gummy tropical strains that have taken hold.