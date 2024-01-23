Road Trip
Road Trip
RTr
Hybrid
Energetic
Uplifted
Euphoric
Lemon
Earthy
Woody
Road Trip effects are mostly calming.
Road Trip strain effects
Road Trip strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Gastrointestinal disorder
- 16% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Road Trip strain reviews(6)
h........e
January 23, 2024
Focused
Happy
Uplifted
I woke up with headache (migraine) smoked Road Trip and headache gone in less than ten minutes.
i........m
February 28, 2023
Aroused
Relaxed
Sleepy
definitely going to become a go to for me. one hit has you feeling super relaxed and very cerebral. great for sleeping and stomach problems.
h........1
December 2, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Tingly
My Go to Bud..Xellent!!