Road Trip reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Road Trip.
Road Trip strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Gastrointestinal disorder
- 16% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
i........m
February 28, 2023
Aroused
Relaxed
definitely going to become a go to for me. one hit has you feeling super relaxed and very cerebral. great for sleeping and stomach problems.
y........9
June 5, 2023
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Best strain I've found!
g........1
January 1, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
As it sets in, you start to feel tingly and super relaxed. It seems to be great for night time smoking and can help you sleep well
h........e
January 23, 2024
Focused
Happy
I woke up with headache (migraine) smoked Road Trip and headache gone in less than ten minutes.
h........1
December 2, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
My Go to Bud..Xellent!!