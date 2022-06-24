“Robots” is the wrong name for this, should be “Kicking in the front door.” Wow! Not for the faint of heart. The bud-tender grinned when I asked to see an 1/8th. He said he’d been enjoying some of the same stuff at home. I got a 1/2. Thought nothing of it till I got home and broke open the jars. LOUD!!! in bag appeal, smell, and stone. I would not recommend this for newcomers to marijuana or have a low tolerance. This could be a roller coaster ride for a novice. I have a very high tolerance level. I was only able to take 5 big hits off the bong (all I wanted), all expensive, and a little harsh. Flavor was good with a hint of cinnamon. The high is VERY “STONY.” I’m old, and this reminds me of some of the classics of the 80’s. I would not plan on doing anything that requires you to drive, or think. No really. This is amazing for pain, and will put your lights out if you’re not careful. Enjoy 😉