HybridTHC 29%CBG 1%
Hybrid
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Peach
Pineapple
Diesel
Limonene
Caryophyllene
Linalool
Robots effects are mostly energizing.
Robots potency is higher THC than average.
Robots is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, energetic, and euphoric. Robots has 29% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Robots, before let us know! Leave a review.
Robots strain effects
Robots strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Pain
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Robots strain reviews(16)
D........a
June 24, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
“Robots” is the wrong name for this, should be “Kicking in the front door.” Wow! Not for the faint of heart. The bud-tender grinned when I asked to see an 1/8th. He said he’d been enjoying some of the same stuff at home. I got a 1/2. Thought nothing of it till I got home and broke open the jars. LOUD!!! in bag appeal, smell, and stone. I would not recommend this for newcomers to marijuana or have a low tolerance. This could be a roller coaster ride for a novice. I have a very high tolerance level. I was only able to take 5 big hits off the bong (all I wanted), all expensive, and a little harsh. Flavor was good with a hint of cinnamon. The high is VERY “STONY.” I’m old, and this reminds me of some of the classics of the 80’s. I would not plan on doing anything that requires you to drive, or think. No really. This is amazing for pain, and will put your lights out if you’re not careful. Enjoy 😉
S........i
June 23, 2024
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Vape from MUV in FL. It is one of my favorite daytime strains. I have severe chronic pain conditions and spinal injuries that severely negatively impact my quality of life. I try to reduce my rx’s and opt for my vapes and other mmj products to help and this strain is one of my usuals. I keep several vapes on batteries ready to go and this is one I have on me usually. Great for pain reduction and the creativity is there too. One of my conditions is fibromyalgia and so I am constantly fatigued and so I need to be careful what strains I use so I am still productive but get some pain relief and this is one of those excellent daytime, non-anxiety inducing strains that I make sure I always have.
m........s
May 3, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
I love Robots so much. I've never really been big on caring about strains before I tried this one, after trying 20-something different ones. Robots feels perfect for me. I smoke due to having anxiety from my autism, AND for my chronic back pain due to muscle atrophy after a spine surgery. Robots helps me with both. My negative side effects are minimal, only dry mouth. It does make me rather hungry though, but I just wait to eat until I smoke it. Also the name is really funny !