Robots reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Robots.
Robots strain effects
Robots strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Pain
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
D........a
June 24, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
“Robots” is the wrong name for this, should be “Kicking in the front door.” Wow! Not for the faint of heart. The bud-tender grinned when I asked to see an 1/8th. He said he’d been enjoying some of the same stuff at home. I got a 1/2. Thought nothing of it till I got home and broke open the jars. LOUD!!! in bag appeal, smell, and stone. I would not recommend this for newcomers to marijuana or have a low tolerance. This could be a roller coaster ride for a novice. I have a very high tolerance level. I was only able to take 5 big hits off the bong (all I wanted), all expensive, and a little harsh. Flavor was good with a hint of cinnamon. The high is VERY “STONY.” I’m old, and this reminds me of some of the classics of the 80’s. I would not plan on doing anything that requires you to drive, or think. No really. This is amazing for pain, and will put your lights out if you’re not careful. Enjoy 😉
S........i
June 23, 2024
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Vape from MUV in FL. It is one of my favorite daytime strains. I have severe chronic pain conditions and spinal injuries that severely negatively impact my quality of life. I try to reduce my rx’s and opt for my vapes and other mmj products to help and this strain is one of my usuals. I keep several vapes on batteries ready to go and this is one I have on me usually. Great for pain reduction and the creativity is there too. One of my conditions is fibromyalgia and so I am constantly fatigued and so I need to be careful what strains I use so I am still productive but get some pain relief and this is one of those excellent daytime, non-anxiety inducing strains that I make sure I always have.
m........s
May 3, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
I love Robots so much. I've never really been big on caring about strains before I tried this one, after trying 20-something different ones. Robots feels perfect for me. I smoke due to having anxiety from my autism, AND for my chronic back pain due to muscle atrophy after a spine surgery. Robots helps me with both. My negative side effects are minimal, only dry mouth. It does make me rather hungry though, but I just wait to eat until I smoke it. Also the name is really funny !
d........8
October 12, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Uplifted
Absolutely beautiful strain. My all time favorite since entering the medical program in Florida. Makes you feel super uplifted and euphoric, just an all around happy time. Definitely sativa leaning, if you’re up it’ll keep you up. But if you’re getting tired, expect it to match your energy and couch lock you. It really follows you with where you want to go with the high. Music comes to life, creativity is off the charts, if you like a super happy head high without the anxiety or paranoia, this is the strain for you! Also the taste and smell is beautiful with a pungent orange citrus and a touch of pine in the background. I know pine isn’t in the terpenes, but for some reason I always smell a hint of it. Me and this strain are best friends
B........K
November 11, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Got this out of Muv in Ft Myers. Absolutely fantastic. I find the existing description a little off, given my own experience. I don't get tea, coffee, peach. Those things are too "nice". The times I've gotten Robots it has always been SUPER chem with a good dose of gas. A good batch tastes like battery acid on the exhale. Which is a good thing, I promise. If you're on the west coast, although you probably would co-sign this strain, you also probably have better options. However, I'm in Florida and this has become something I keep an eye out for because an item like this is not plentiful in our program. Give it a shot if you get a chance.
W........I
May 29, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I have chronic depression. anxiety, some bodt pain, my medication causes more anxiety than I'd like to admit along with loss of appetite. it helped me with just about everything and for sure everything mentioned. it's really great for anytime of day.
b........f
August 12, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Anxious
I'm so high idk what any of this mmeannnss.. go get this shit and figure it out cause im going to be absolutely no help. I am just posting this to say.. be prepared for anxiety i found it easier to pregame with and indica, Ice Cream Cake and dammnn i forgoottt.. oh yeah slurricane.. keep some cbd handy and you''ll do good
r........n
October 15, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Uplifted
This is my single favorite strain in look, taste, and smell. I experience the type of high that's perfect for anything creative when I smoke Robots - I'm calm, thoughtful, confident, and motivated.