Rocky Road reviews
r........3
March 8, 2023
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Rocky Road by Savvy (indica) Flower ———————————- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ • interesting combo: tastes like sweet pine (what a pine tree would smell like)+bar of soap to the mouth • Cured my beating migraine Terp Town by Savvy did to me. Rocky Road is taking my pain away & chronic pain. Helped with nausea & stomach ache..yes, from Terp Town did to me. • Slept great for the first time in years!!!! I have severe insomnia and night time anxiety. With those combos its hard for me to fall asleep and stay asleep. I get like 0-5hrs on average for sleep if im lucky! • Next day: 0 hangover, felt great, no crash. ——————- **DAY 2** ——————- • Im dealing with a lot of ankle pain today. Had reconstructive ankle surgery + 2 anchors drilled to my bone 11/8/22. But what my podiatrist thought was referral pain was actually another injury. Im dealing with..achilles & external fixator. Hoping this will help take some of that away and my headache🤞🏽🤞🏽 • I FINALLY, figured out what the ending note tastes like… Bourbon! • Noticed today is the first time it burned my throat. Im guessing its because its dry?…as in the flower. • Pain is gone already!😍 • This strain is giving me ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ vibes✌🏽
d........a
May 9, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
I am not an avid smoker so my tolerance is extremely low. I also prefer lower THC strains. This particular strain smells somewhat "chocolatety" and sweet. Very reminiscent of it's name. When you inhale it's a smooth smoke, none of that "cough up your lung" sensation. As the smoke permeates your mouth there's a tingly tangy flavor that was predominant. Also a creamy type of flavor sort of like a vanilla. On the exhale, you can smell the nutty profile it carries. Overall with it's genetic lineage of Rude Boi OG x Gelato 41, it's definitely a go-to strain. The THC range for the flower I smoked would be within the 16-18% range.
B........z
December 3, 2022
Relaxed
Uplifted
Extensive MMJ choices able to assist with my pain management goals not consuming Narcotic medication. Everything you'd expect at a dispensary abuntly is avail including CBD products. I have attended most Dispensaries in the area and prefer Rocky Road over all the rest! There's always a special and a 10% discount for Medical Patients. I've never been disappointed with any products or visits here. Staff is truly caring of needs, attentive and knowledgeable. They are all truly exceptional and I appreciate all of their help every visit especially their compassionate Manager George!!!
n........m
January 14, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Rocky Road pairs well with gamin'. Was so focused playin' FIFA, I had won by big scores on legendary difficulty. You do feel a lil giggly too if a good joke is made or hear/see sumn' that's funny. The smoke is thick and did irritate my throat a lil buh it's tasty and flavourful and once you light up the aroma makes it even better.
P........b
February 18, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
I bought the Rocky Road smalls by Savvy/Verano. I live with chronic pain and inflammation 24/7 and the Rocky Road helped to take the pain way down and inflammation gone. The lineages is Birthday Cake x Root beer Float, excellent combination. If you look up Rocky Road by Savvy, you’ll get the correct parent plants. Felt it hit me cerebral first then it moved down my body taking me to a blissful, stony, and comfortable high. I felt so relaxed and happy. The high doesn’t last very long, probably because they’re smalls/popcorn size, but it does its job.
s........d
April 29, 2023
Relaxed
As a smoker with a high tolerance, I wouldn’t recommend this strain. It was hyped at the dispensary, so I took a gamble on this 19-20% strain from Müv. I do feel some relaxing effects and, perhaps, some pain relief. But, I may as well have smoked nothing for any benefit I may have received. Other reviews say this strain is smooth, but my throat and lungs disagree. I’m thinking the cure may have been a little off.
k........r
April 20, 2022
super chill, light high vibes def would recommend to a new smoker the batch i had was around 15-17% THC and 0.1% CBD so this is more of a recreational strain for beginners. wouldn’t recommend for a veteran or novice as it prolly won’t hit at all like the 20%+ THC strains
C........3
February 26, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
I get a gassy cake taste,def strong,.mine says tested at 24% . Very relaxed,love the flavor profile.