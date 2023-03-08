Rocky Road by Savvy (indica) Flower ———————————- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ • interesting combo: tastes like sweet pine (what a pine tree would smell like)+bar of soap to the mouth • Cured my beating migraine Terp Town by Savvy did to me. Rocky Road is taking my pain away & chronic pain. Helped with nausea & stomach ache..yes, from Terp Town did to me. • Slept great for the first time in years!!!! I have severe insomnia and night time anxiety. With those combos its hard for me to fall asleep and stay asleep. I get like 0-5hrs on average for sleep if im lucky! • Next day: 0 hangover, felt great, no crash. ——————- **DAY 2** ——————- • Im dealing with a lot of ankle pain today. Had reconstructive ankle surgery + 2 anchors drilled to my bone 11/8/22. But what my podiatrist thought was referral pain was actually another injury. Im dealing with..achilles & external fixator. Hoping this will help take some of that away and my headache🤞🏽🤞🏽 • I FINALLY, figured out what the ending note tastes like… Bourbon! • Noticed today is the first time it burned my throat. Im guessing its because its dry?…as in the flower. • Pain is gone already!😍 • This strain is giving me ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ vibes✌🏽