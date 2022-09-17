Rollie
Rollie
Rle
Hybrid
Focused
Energetic
Talkative
Diesel
Earthy
Woody
Rollie effects are mostly energizing.
Rollie strain effects
Reported by 14 real people like you
Rollie strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Pain
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Rollie strain reviews(14)
a........9
September 17, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Uplifted
D........m
November 28, 2022
Energetic
Focused
l........u
September 27, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Happy