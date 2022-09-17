Perfect daytime strain. Immediate uplifting effects without any ‘raciness’ or anxiety. Burst of mental & physical energy and yet no fog, haze, Or Crash! Stay focused with moderate intake and if heavier use is indicated just expect to finally get ‘stoned’ in a very classic sense. My only wish is that the effects lasted a little longer. But, I got a helluva deal on some shake (yes, I said shake) that turned out potent & super fresh. So, you can probably afford to roll an extra one if you need to.