Hybrid

White 99

White 99

White 99 is a potent hybrid cross of polar opposites. The offspring of Cinderella 99 and The White, this hybrid takes after its ancestors in both aroma and effect. Smelling of tropical citrus and pine, White 99 elevates mood and quashes depression. Its flavor is fresh and bright, tasting mostly of tart orange and lemon with a Kushy floral note on the finish.  

Effects

296 reported effects from 59 people
Euphoric 52%
Relaxed 50%
Happy 45%
Uplifted 45%
Energetic 28%

Reviews

83

Avatar for RaiderRod
Member since 2016
White 99, the mother of White Dawg, will simply fu** u up, Next level strain for sure. Great strain for critical thinking, gaming, sleeping, etc..I can't keep enuff on hand. White 99 has tight, frosty nugs, w/ the piney taste. Let it sit out a while, break it up, chief it, and fly to space....
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for BungieTaft
Member since 2017
I got a 21% THCA White 99 OZ and my god do I get shlumped off this strain. One of my favorite strains. My friends and I will assemble the blunt forces and take a couple blizzys to the dome and I just get soooooo shlumped. Not a worry in the world. No anxiety. No depression. No fucks. Just goofy time...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for BrettKBG
Member since 2016
Again thank you guys for listening and adding these strains! White 99 has been around for years and gained quite a bit of popularity. The unique musky, sweet citrus flavor always catches my attention. It definitely reflects its parents well. After ingesting any depression I was feeling quickly ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for MoBiscuits420
Member since 2017
Fine quality Sativa for those who can handle a strong, speedy high. For me this strain was very energizing and considered a circulatory stimulant. I would not be able to smoke this strain and then do nothing. It is a very potent productive strain that is perfect for getting things done. Susceptible ...
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergetic
Avatar for nzman45
Member since 2017
Very strong high. This weed will come on fast. Always for me, this has been a great sleepy time weed. I can describe the nugs as light and dense. Very frosted with green bud below, mine had less hairs, but still prevalent within the buds. Very stoned couch lock high. Somewhat creative. This strain h...
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Lineage

First strain parent
The White
parent
Second strain parent
Cinderella 99
parent
Strain
White 99

Photos

