Rollie reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Rollie.
Rollie strain effects
Reported by 14 real people like you
Rollie strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Pain
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
a........9
September 17, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Uplifted
Perfect Daytime Strain! Gives you great energy and focus. The bonus is... It magically suppresses my appetite too. I can go half the day and not eat any solid foods. I use flower in a dry vape in the morning and it keeps me lifted all day.
D........m
November 28, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Perfect daytime strain. Immediate uplifting effects without any ‘raciness’ or anxiety. Burst of mental & physical energy and yet no fog, haze, Or Crash! Stay focused with moderate intake and if heavier use is indicated just expect to finally get ‘stoned’ in a very classic sense. My only wish is that the effects lasted a little longer. But, I got a helluva deal on some shake (yes, I said shake) that turned out potent & super fresh. So, you can probably afford to roll an extra one if you need to.
l........u
September 27, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Happy
What a pleasant high. I feel really chilled out but focused enough to enjoy tv or crafting. I feel giggly and cerebral. An average level of munchies.
m........5
December 21, 2022
Here's the deal... it will get you super high, very pleasurable. My issue with it is, the next day, it made me feel grumpy and complainy. That is rare, for me. I am not that type of negative person, but the next day effects made me feel negative and not pleasant to be around. I've been smoking for decades, this is one of the few weed strains that gave me a lousy next day feeling hangover, I stopped smoking it and the negative next day feelings disappeared... feel free to try it and see if the same thing happens to you...
c........s
July 18, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Focused
One of my favorites! It made me feel energetic, creative, and thoughtful. It increased my appetite, but not in an uncontrollable way. I was smoking it after my day job and it gave me motivation for a couple hours of hobbies. I smoked it using a bong or rolled in a joint and I really enjoyed both.
w........u
February 12, 2023
Focused
Uplifted
It’s a decent sativa dominant with general uplifting effects with focus and no paranoia but its effects do not last long and have me blowing through an eighth in a weekend even though the eighth I got had strong potency (24%). so not really the best bang for your buck. Come down for me was mild
j........k
July 8, 2023
Creative
Focused
This is my productivity weed. The energy is focused, and the most mundane tasks become enjoyable.
g........f
February 3, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
I like sativa- so i can get done work etc, they were out of g wagon in Lawrence rt1 so they recommened this, my body feels great, im snacking while watching seinfeld, not stoned, great brain high I recomend #1 I took 2 bong hits and i have been chillin for 2 hours on the couch but not couch locked lollllll