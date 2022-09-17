Here's the deal... it will get you super high, very pleasurable. My issue with it is, the next day, it made me feel grumpy and complainy. That is rare, for me. I am not that type of negative person, but the next day effects made me feel negative and not pleasant to be around. I've been smoking for decades, this is one of the few weed strains that gave me a lousy next day feeling hangover, I stopped smoking it and the negative next day feelings disappeared... feel free to try it and see if the same thing happens to you...