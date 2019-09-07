Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
An ACDC mother and an F4 Blueberry father come together to create this delicious 2:1 CBD:THC strain by Second Generation Genetics. With an aroma of wild roses and a flavor of tangy perfumed berries, Rosaberry may stimulate and focus consumers while helping to leave stress behind. Put this beautiful, flavorful, and effective CBD strain at the top of your list.