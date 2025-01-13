Roxanne reviews
Roxanne strain effects
Roxanne strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
A........1
January 13, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Hungry
This strain, man, is something special. Recently, I tried the live rosin by Medizin from Planet 13 in Nevada, Las Vegas, and I can say it leaves you thinking about what it tastes like. It has one of those tastes where you can’t put a finger on it, but it’s not bad. Consuming this, I would say it deserves its respect by putting it on my top 10s list. It’s very potent in its THC levels and leaves you with a very nice body and head high, and your mind in the clouds. Definitely perfect if it’s a Friday night going out or staying inside and relaxing. The strain packs a punch when consumed, but after the first exhale, you’re feeling the effects immediately. I will note this strain can make your mouth really dry and your stomach hungry. This hybrid is still on the 50 : 50 side, so consuming too much will definitely put you in a little nighttime mood for a few hours, but it does promote creativity, relaxing, and happy effects, definitely perfect for those dealing with anxiety,stress, or even pain. But wrapping it up, it’s definitely a choice you won’t regret if you walk into a dispensary for this first time and choose the strain by random. You’re in for a treat. (I will note my first time I didn’t expect the results I got. Really, I was browsing around for New Year’s and quite frankly, my mother’s birthday is around that time, and her name is also Roxanne.)
J........4
May 21, 2025
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Uplifted
Amazing sativa hybrid top favs right now. Beautiful dark buds with purple and green. This one is a knock out the park, smoke this one with some other people you will want some conversation lol or music one.
t........t
February 19, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
I got to tell you right off the top I've been growing since 79 I'm 60 years old still play heavy metal guitar and live my life with love for everyone that being said this is quite literally my favorite strain I don't know what to say it smells good it tastes good super Stony, literally 45 seconds after your first good head you feel like you're going to the basement in the elevator the slide into the buzz is epic. I paid $100 literally for five seeds and it's the best $100 I ever spent I grew for and learned to propagate seed with the last one so hit me up, lol.
s........8
June 22, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Kool smoke easy to relax and feel like your on another planet one of the best hybrids a little strong but great only for experience smokers can have a nubbie feeling out of there skin in a good way
j........8
July 19, 2024
Creative
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Very pungent skunky smell also some sweeter notes
v........y
January 3, 2025
Energetic
Euphoric
Uplifted
Procured a beautiful g of Roxanne live rosin from Medizin, even knowing the genetics I was still somehow not prepared. This strain is like a Swiss army knife of cannabis. It makes everything interesting. It makes music sound better than it's ever sounded, outside of during sex or psychedelics of course. Chores, exercise, tasks, etc feel extra cathartic and rewarding. Everything seems doable, be it leisure or labor.