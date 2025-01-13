This strain, man, is something special. Recently, I tried the live rosin by Medizin from Planet 13 in Nevada, Las Vegas, and I can say it leaves you thinking about what it tastes like. It has one of those tastes where you can’t put a finger on it, but it’s not bad. Consuming this, I would say it deserves its respect by putting it on my top 10s list. It’s very potent in its THC levels and leaves you with a very nice body and head high, and your mind in the clouds. Definitely perfect if it’s a Friday night going out or staying inside and relaxing. The strain packs a punch when consumed, but after the first exhale, you’re feeling the effects immediately. I will note this strain can make your mouth really dry and your stomach hungry. This hybrid is still on the 50 : 50 side, so consuming too much will definitely put you in a little nighttime mood for a few hours, but it does promote creativity, relaxing, and happy effects, definitely perfect for those dealing with anxiety,stress, or even pain. But wrapping it up, it’s definitely a choice you won’t regret if you walk into a dispensary for this first time and choose the strain by random. You’re in for a treat. (I will note my first time I didn’t expect the results I got. Really, I was browsing around for New Year’s and quite frankly, my mother’s birthday is around that time, and her name is also Roxanne.)

