Roxanne
Roxanne effects are mostly energizing.
Roxanne potency is higher THC than average.
Roxanne is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pacoima Kush and Red Runtz. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Roxanne is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Exotic Genetix, the average price of Roxanne typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Roxanne’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Roxanne, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to RoxanneOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Roxanne strain effects
Roxanne strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Roxanne products near you
Similar to Roxanne near Ashburn, VA
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—