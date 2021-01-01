Loading…

Royal AC/DC

CBD 16%THC 1%
Dominant Terpene: Myrcene
Relaxed
Happy
Giggly
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 2 reviews

Royal AC/DC is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Royal AC/DC. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Royal AC/DC effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2 people reported 11 effects
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
50% of people report feeling giggly
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
50% of people say it helps with inflammation
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety

Royal AC/DC reviews2

