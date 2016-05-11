ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Royal Chemdawg
  4. Reviews

Royal Chemdawg reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Royal Chemdawg.

Reviews

16

Avatar for MtViews
Member since 2017
Ultra relaxation through my shoulders and neck. Like putting on a hoodie. Good for social gatherings. Also completely got rid of my flying jitters or anxiety. About half hour into it, I can not stop smiling. Highly recommend this strain
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for Rx420ReBirth
Member since 2017
Oh toto, I think we're lost! This is some wizard of I'ze overly giggling and suspect to some. It's possible to be mellow, way mellow &amp; awake. Taking on tasks with a breeze and not a worry to be felt for a few hours. Very tasty and powerful. Relaxing but not immobile. Great party starter for sure...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for nathanmontgomery
Member since 2014
the strain is best! I got it at pg. love it!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Uplifted
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Royal Chemdawg
User uploaded image of Royal Chemdawg
User uploaded image of Royal Chemdawg
User uploaded image of Royal Chemdawg
User uploaded image of Royal Chemdawg
User uploaded image of Royal Chemdawg
User uploaded image of Royal Chemdawg
more photos
Avatar for EugeneOGs
Member since 2015
This strain is great to take huge hits and smoke massive quantities. An all day type of weed
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for frankrizzo441968
Member since 2016
Great to smoke all day...and taste great too
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Tommy2Tokes
Member since 2016
Pick some up at the Evergreen Market produced by Errls Concentrates. Super nice Indica feeling, long lasting flavor seems a bit on the diesel side but very tasty and light. I like the relaxing high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxed
Avatar for hanvar100
Member since 2015
nice strain for people that suffer from nerve pain!!! after using this strain in a vaporizer, the pain just started melting off!!! brought pain down from a 10+ to a 4!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHungry