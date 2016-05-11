We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Royal Chemdawg.
Ultra relaxation through my shoulders and neck. Like putting on a hoodie. Good for social gatherings. Also completely got rid of my flying jitters or anxiety. About half hour into it, I can not stop smiling. Highly recommend this strain
Oh toto, I think we're lost! This is some wizard of I'ze overly giggling and suspect to some. It's possible to be mellow, way mellow & awake. Taking on tasks with a breeze and not a worry to be felt for a few hours. Very tasty and powerful. Relaxing but not immobile. Great party starter for sure...