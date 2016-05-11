Though this hybrid has some sativa in its lineage, Royal Chemdog is a true indica at heart. A knockout cross between Chemdawg 91 and Deadhead OG, Royal Chemdog provides consumers with a relaxing buzz, if a bit cerebral. Royal has inherited the classic diesel taste of the Chemdawg family, yet features a creamy lemon-lime twist, giving this strain a unique and delicious aroma. First cultivated in Washington State, this strain is a must-try for patients experiencing pain and stress.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
16
purplehaze420
TheGermiNation
hanvar100
LiquidxSwords
Tommy2Tokes
Find Royal Chemdawg nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Royal Chemdawg nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Royal Chemdawg
Hang tight. We're looking for Royal Chemdawg nearby.