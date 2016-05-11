ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
4.4 16 reviews

Royal Chemdawg

aka Royal Chemdog

Royal Chemdawg

Though this hybrid has some sativa in its lineage, Royal Chemdog is a true indica at heart. A knockout cross between Chemdawg 91 and Deadhead OG, Royal Chemdog provides consumers with a relaxing buzz, if a bit cerebral. Royal has inherited the classic diesel taste of the Chemdawg family, yet features a creamy lemon-lime twist, giving this strain a unique and delicious aroma. First cultivated in Washington State, this strain is a must-try for patients experiencing pain and stress

Reviews

purplehaze420
Member since 2014
Picked this up from SeaWeed delivery today and I really love it. Firstly, its extremely pungent, I could easily smell it right through the paper bag and ziplock bag it was delivered in. It has a fruity, skunky, diesel-y stench that is pretty amazing. The high is extremely relaxing for the body an...
CreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
TheGermiNation
Member since 2014
Very pleasant pungent aroma. Chemical taste hints of fruitiness. Definite creeper, heavy indica hitter.
CreativeHungryRelaxedSleepy
hanvar100
Member since 2015
nice strain for people that suffer from nerve pain!!! after using this strain in a vaporizer, the pain just started melting off!!! brought pain down from a 10+ to a 4!!!
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHungry
LiquidxSwords
Member since 2014
Very Heavy around the eyes and creates a very heavy feeling throughout the body. This is definitely a couch lock strain so i would only smoke evenings to night. The smoke wasn't harsh much at all and definitely feel very relaxed.
CreativeHungryRelaxedSleepy
Tommy2Tokes
Member since 2016
Pick some up at the Evergreen Market produced by Errls Concentrates. Super nice Indica feeling, long lasting flavor seems a bit on the diesel side but very tasty and light. I like the relaxing high.
HungryRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Chemdog 91
parent
Second strain parent
Deadhead OG
parent
Strain
Royal Chemdawg

