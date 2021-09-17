stock photo similar to Royal Cherry Diesel
HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%
Royal Cherry Diesel
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Feelings:CreativeFocusedHappy
- Helps with:DepressionPainAnxiety
- Terpenes:CaryophylleneLimoneneMyrcene
Royal Cherry Diesel effects are mostly energizing.
Royal Cherry Diesel potency is higher THC than average.
Royal Cherry Diesel is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, focused, and happy. Royal Cherry Diesel has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Royal Cherry Diesel, before let us know! Leave a review.
Royal Cherry Diesel strain effects
Royal Cherry Diesel strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Royal Cherry Diesel strain reviews11
t........n
September 17, 2021
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
d........d
October 13, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
a........1
April 15, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric