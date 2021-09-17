This strain is all over the place for me when it comes to aroma. Expecting cherry with diesel, I was stumped by the smell one I opened the pouch from my dispensary. A very unique scent for sure, it finally struck me that I was reminded of old plastic toys from my childhood in the 70s! Not the first thing one thinks of when smelling weed! That impression continued on but as I continued to smell the weed sweet, fruity notes came through as did the impression of diesel fuel. Never enough to say “cherry” or “diesel” in my mind though. On to the smoke, and again, nothing was as I expected. The taste was more open, bubbly and smooth. No harshness or bite, but no obvious or overwhelming flavors either. Just a nice middle of the road weed. The aroma of the smoke was different again. Pleasant and light. Some sweetness did come through here too, but still nothing that would make you say cherry or diesel. The effect was a different matter. It didn't hit all at once, but was a nice comfortable, calm, relaxing high that came on slowly and built up until you realize you're high and think, "This is nice". This strain is one for those evenings after work when you just want to melt into the couch a bit. My own days of smoking enough to become immobile are long gone, so I tend so only have a few hits at a time from a smallish bowl. Even then, the couch lock effect was still present. Someone who tokes larger quantities will surely succumb to that, so if that is what you are looking for, ignore the aroma, and enjoy.