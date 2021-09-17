Royal Cherry Diesel reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Royal Cherry Diesel.
Royal Cherry Diesel strain effects
Royal Cherry Diesel strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
t........n
September 17, 2021
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
This was my first time trying out Royal Cherry Diesel. The buds have an incredible sweet smell to them. I noticed the distinct diesel and the cherry flavors when I smoked it. Afterward, I noticed that all my aches and pains went away and I just wanted to get shit done. Not getting shit done in a frantic way. I was just chillin, feeling great and focused at what ever I did.
d........d
October 13, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This strain is all over the place for me when it comes to aroma. Expecting cherry with diesel, I was stumped by the smell one I opened the pouch from my dispensary. A very unique scent for sure, it finally struck me that I was reminded of old plastic toys from my childhood in the 70s! Not the first thing one thinks of when smelling weed! That impression continued on but as I continued to smell the weed sweet, fruity notes came through as did the impression of diesel fuel. Never enough to say “cherry” or “diesel” in my mind though. On to the smoke, and again, nothing was as I expected. The taste was more open, bubbly and smooth. No harshness or bite, but no obvious or overwhelming flavors either. Just a nice middle of the road weed. The aroma of the smoke was different again. Pleasant and light. Some sweetness did come through here too, but still nothing that would make you say cherry or diesel. The effect was a different matter. It didn't hit all at once, but was a nice comfortable, calm, relaxing high that came on slowly and built up until you realize you're high and think, "This is nice". This strain is one for those evenings after work when you just want to melt into the couch a bit. My own days of smoking enough to become immobile are long gone, so I tend so only have a few hits at a time from a smallish bowl. Even then, the couch lock effect was still present. Someone who tokes larger quantities will surely succumb to that, so if that is what you are looking for, ignore the aroma, and enjoy.
a........1
April 15, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
While I AM hitting a cart here, it’s a live resin cart not just distillate so I believe the unique high I’m experiencing with this strain carries over to Flower/concentrate. The high hit me fast, just washed right over. Euphoric. Like, I was (honestly still am) having a pretty tough day and this has picked it up nicely. Not huge on the flavor, it’s not as sweet as I’d hope, but this cart company doesn’t add flavoring.
t........0
October 7, 2021
i got used to it quickly but i enjoy the lemon and cherry
C........F
October 21, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Fantabulous strain! Helps with my migraines, fibromyalgia, mood, libido, etc. Nice berry flavor, happy pleasant high. Can't go wrong with this lol
D........8
July 14, 2023
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Fire.
C........s
January 8, 2024
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
best strain for playing DND
c........r
December 8, 2022
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
The batch I got from my local club had a very sweet yet pungent diesel smell. It was surprisingly pretty balanced on the diesel aspect, which was exactly what I wanted. I think between the flavor & the high, I’d love to have more in the spring. Just seems right lol.