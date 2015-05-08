We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
All round strong. Picked up some royal haze wich had good looking texture. Imo it has a cheese-like taste to it wich i think is real nice. Smoked it as wake and bake and had a good strong high for couple of hours. Even at work i was able to work fast and concentrated. Will absolutely pick up some mo...