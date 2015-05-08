ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Royal Haze reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain Royal Haze.

Effects

15 people reported 106 effects
Creative 73%
Happy 73%
Uplifted 60%
Euphoric 46%
Energetic 40%
Depression 60%
Stress 46%
Pain 26%
Fatigue 20%
Headaches 13%
Dry mouth 46%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 6%
Reviews

31

skankrat
Member since 2020
it was good :)
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxed
fyzzyalien
Member since 2019
Note: I've been smoking and vaporizing the autoflowering rendition by Royal Queen Seeds
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
sonydaproblem420
Member since 2018
Love it
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
realsmoothrealicy
Member since 2017
Strong taste, kind of unpleasant. The high makes up for it tho. Heavy and long lasting high perfect to get things done or go outdoors. good sativa
feelings
Photos

smowkey
Member since 2017
All round strong. Picked up some royal haze wich had good looking texture. Imo it has a cheese-like taste to it wich i think is real nice. Smoked it as wake and bake and had a good strong high for couple of hours. Even at work i was able to work fast and concentrated. Will absolutely pick up some mo...
feelings
PurpleGoddess313
Member since 2016
I'm really just not a fan of the flavor. The high is okay. It's a blowed but still good to highly function.
feelings
RelaxedTalkativeUplifted
T_H_C
Member since 2017
Light, motivated/energetic buzz with strong euphoria. Notable headband effects. This is good for a sativa.
feelings
Osko
Member since 2017
Amazing strain, makes you enjoy every moment and experience,it's a great strain for doing chores around the house. Might make you a little bit tired after but nothing much
feelings
EnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted