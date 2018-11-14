ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Dancehall, a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid, was bred by Reggae Seeds by combining Juanita La Lagrimosa (a Mexican-Afghani-Spanish hybrid) with Kalijah (Blue Heaven crossed with a Mexican-Afghani hybrid). Named after a style of Reggae played in times of celebration, Dancehall will lift your spirits to a happier place where creativity and social bonding thrive. As its flowers mature, vibrant shades of green, blue, purple, and red twist underneath its crystal trichomes while aromas both sweet and spicy dance from cracked buds. 

    Avatar for PrincessPuff
    Member since 2014
    I have chronic pain from degenerative spinal arthritis, which will unfortunately remain with me for my entire life. This strain? Was literally like magic, for me. The relief it gives me is astounding, with only a mild psychoactive effect... The rest is pure relief that casts over my migraines, neck ...
    EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
    Avatar for rangerdan29
    Member since 2017
    First of all; this bud is Dense! Covered in crystals and purple hues. This is a sativa dominant strain and performs just as advertised. The smell is earthy and somewhat sweet. Very smooth and easy smoke. Fantastic taste when vaped (flower). This is a head-high smoke and in moderation can really incr...
    CreativeFocusedHappyTalkative
    Avatar for kanna37
    Member since 2014
    Five stars flat out. If you want something that is going to destroy pain and inflammation but leave you feeling creative and energetic with a clear mind, then you need look no further. I really like this CBD strain for daytime use, when I don't really want a head high interfering with my mental cl...
    CreativeEnergeticRelaxedUplifted
    Avatar for MayaMaya1
    Member since 2015
    it's high CBD content is awesome for treating anxiety, epilepsy, pain, muscle spasms, etc. If you're looking for a high THC strain, this is not the one!
    Euphoric
    Avatar for Niko802
    Member since 2015
    This high quality medicine has allowed me to have a much better quality of life as I suffer from chronic back pain. For some reason this resinous & fragrant boutique flower allows me to take less pain medicine which I have been taking for over 13 years. Quality natural organic medicine!
    CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
    Lineage

    Dancehall
    Dance World
    Royal Highness
