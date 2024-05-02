Royal Jelly
Royal Jelly effects are mostly calming.
Royal Jelly potency is higher THC than average.
Royal Jelly is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and focused. Royal Jelly has 21% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Royal Jelly, before let us know! Leave a review.
Royal Jelly strain effects
Reported by 8 real people like you
Royal Jelly strain flavors
Royal Jelly strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 37% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Royal Jelly strain reviews(8)
L........d
May 2, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry eyes
hits heavy, strong body high, euphoric, forgetful, fully baked with a smile. flavor reminds me of another strain, creamy vanilla like sweetness like a kush mints, sans the mint part. potential gelato tones??
y........t
September 19, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Sleepy
Dry eyes
Smooth. Helped with my anxiety and some pain. It may also qualify for a before bed strain. We’ll see. The taste is an acquired taste, i can definitely taste blue cheese in there, something moldy. Then the earthy and woody notes. Overall a good strain. I am not disappointed.
C........s
July 30, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
First review, ever. I’ve smoked some great strains for insomnia/anxiety…but holy cow, this is awesome. I bought it as cured resin and used my Evri device. Smooth as hell smoking it. I’m not good at detecting different flavors, but it was relaxing. It takes a few minutes to hit, but…*sigh* it feels like the first snowfall, when it’s quiet and almost insulated. It feels snuggly and just comforting. It made me immediately want to jump in to bed with as many pillows as possible, and I did because, again, trying to sleep. I slept pretty great and now that I’m up closer to 630 on a Saturday morning and NEED my one day a week requisite 10 hour beauty rest, I’m back in bed. Thinking is hard as hell so I’m trying to learn to go with it. Oh, it didn’t make me “aroused” like the description says. But this is so much better. Huge fan!