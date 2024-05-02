First review, ever. I’ve smoked some great strains for insomnia/anxiety…but holy cow, this is awesome. I bought it as cured resin and used my Evri device. Smooth as hell smoking it. I’m not good at detecting different flavors, but it was relaxing. It takes a few minutes to hit, but…*sigh* it feels like the first snowfall, when it’s quiet and almost insulated. It feels snuggly and just comforting. It made me immediately want to jump in to bed with as many pillows as possible, and I did because, again, trying to sleep. I slept pretty great and now that I’m up closer to 630 on a Saturday morning and NEED my one day a week requisite 10 hour beauty rest, I’m back in bed. Thinking is hard as hell so I’m trying to learn to go with it. Oh, it didn’t make me “aroused” like the description says. But this is so much better. Huge fan!