Royal Jelly reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Royal Jelly.
Royal Jelly strain effects
Reported by 8 real people like you
Royal Jelly strain flavors
Royal Jelly strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 37% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
L........d
May 2, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry eyes
hits heavy, strong body high, euphoric, forgetful, fully baked with a smile. flavor reminds me of another strain, creamy vanilla like sweetness like a kush mints, sans the mint part. potential gelato tones??
y........t
September 19, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Sleepy
Dry eyes
Smooth. Helped with my anxiety and some pain. It may also qualify for a before bed strain. We’ll see. The taste is an acquired taste, i can definitely taste blue cheese in there, something moldy. Then the earthy and woody notes. Overall a good strain. I am not disappointed.
C........s
July 30, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
First review, ever. I’ve smoked some great strains for insomnia/anxiety…but holy cow, this is awesome. I bought it as cured resin and used my Evri device. Smooth as hell smoking it. I’m not good at detecting different flavors, but it was relaxing. It takes a few minutes to hit, but…*sigh* it feels like the first snowfall, when it’s quiet and almost insulated. It feels snuggly and just comforting. It made me immediately want to jump in to bed with as many pillows as possible, and I did because, again, trying to sleep. I slept pretty great and now that I’m up closer to 630 on a Saturday morning and NEED my one day a week requisite 10 hour beauty rest, I’m back in bed. Thinking is hard as hell so I’m trying to learn to go with it. Oh, it didn’t make me “aroused” like the description says. But this is so much better. Huge fan!
A........9
March 6, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
Right before bed, was perfect! To the point I don’t want to fall asleep 💤 definitely enjoying it!
z........h
September 6, 2022
Aroused
Sleepy
Talkative
Dry mouth
The high is heavy, and lasts a while. The flavor is earthy, sour, moss, cookies with no sweetness. It smells how it tastes, and it tastes similar to white truffle
s........8
May 9, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Anxious
Dry mouth
Not bad but not great either. Couldn't place the taste but it was noticeably pleasant. Effects came on strong about 20 minutes in with that "Oh, man did I make a mistake? Too much? oh, no" but it subsided soon after, leaving a pleasant high that was a bit "too" subtle. None of the arousal I'd heard this strain gives but did allow focus on tasks with no issues but for the couple of times I didn't remember why I'd gone to the garage. Ok, overall. Not throw away bad but I won't be getting it again I don't think.
R........3
January 21, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Uplifted
Very energetic
r........6
June 23, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
It's a beautiful flower. I bought mine at OHG South in Tulsa OK. It was a great deal and the high is great. Smooth hitting but it's kind of creeper so be careful. Mine tested at 22.34℅.THC and no cbd.